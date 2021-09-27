- A duty to disclose, a duty to inquire—French and European courts address arbitrator independence and impartiality
- Duty to disclose and ‘notorious’ information under French law—a reminder
- Four decisions of note
- Key takeaways
Article summary
Arbitration analysis: Lord Goldsmith QC, partner, Ina C Popova, partner, Samantha J Rowe, partner, Patrick Taylor, partner, Antoine F Kirry, of counsel, Alexandra Bisch, international counsel, Floriane Lavaud, counsel, Fanny Gauthier, associate, Romain Zamour, associate, at Debevoise & Plimpton, analyse recent French and European decisions on the independence and impartiality of arbitrators.
