A duty to disclose, a duty to inquire—French and European courts address arbitrator independence and impartiality

Published on: 27 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Arbitration analysis: Lord Goldsmith QC, partner, Ina C Popova, partner, Samantha J Rowe, partner, Patrick Taylor, partner, Antoine F Kirry, of counsel, Alexandra Bisch, international counsel, Floriane Lavaud, counsel, Fanny Gauthier, associate, Romain Zamour, associate, at Debevoise & Plimpton, analyse recent French and European decisions on the independence and impartiality of arbitrators. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

