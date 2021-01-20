A dose of reality? Requiring employees to be vaccinated

Article summary

Employment analysis: Despite the rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the UK, there is currently no legal basis on which the government can make vaccinations mandatory. There are, however, obvious benefits to an employer in having its workforce vaccinated. Michael Leftley, Erin Shoesmith, David Young, Sungjin Park and Dr Nathalie Moreno of Addleshaw Goddard examine the various issues that arise for employers that want to ensure their employees get vaccinated. or to read the full analysis.