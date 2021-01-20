- A dose of reality? Requiring employees to be vaccinated
- Key points
- What is the UK government saying about the vaccine?
- What about health and safety?
- Can employers require employees to take the vaccine as a condition of employment?
- Convention Rights
- Religion or belief discrimination
- Disability discrimination
- Pregnancy and maternity discrimination
- What about data protection?
- Should we have a vaccine policy and, if so, what should it include?
Employment analysis: Despite the rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the UK, there is currently no legal basis on which the government can make vaccinations mandatory. There are, however, obvious benefits to an employer in having its workforce vaccinated. Michael Leftley, Erin Shoesmith, David Young, Sungjin Park and Dr Nathalie Moreno of Addleshaw Goddard examine the various issues that arise for employers that want to ensure their employees get vaccinated.
