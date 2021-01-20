Sign-in Help
A dose of reality? Requiring employees to be vaccinated

Published on: 20 January 2021
  • Key points
  • What is the UK government saying about the vaccine?
  • What about health and safety?
  • Can employers require employees to take the vaccine as a condition of employment?
  • Convention Rights
  • Religion or belief discrimination
  • Disability discrimination
  • Pregnancy and maternity discrimination
  • What about data protection?
Employment analysis: Despite the rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the UK, there is currently no legal basis on which the government can make vaccinations mandatory. There are, however, obvious benefits to an employer in having its workforce vaccinated. Michael Leftley, Erin Shoesmith, David Young, Sungjin Park and Dr Nathalie Moreno of Addleshaw Goddard examine the various issues that arise for employers that want to ensure their employees get vaccinated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

