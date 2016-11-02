Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Status, worker categories, sectors, regulatory / Status and worker categories

Legal News

A District Judge is an office-holder but not a worker under the ERA 1996 (News, 2 November 2016)

A District Judge is an office-holder but not a worker under the ERA 1996 (News, 2 November 2016)
Published on: 02 November 2016
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • A District Judge is an office-holder but not a worker under the ERA 1996 (News, 2 November 2016)
  • Impact of this judgment
  • Background law
  • The facts and decision of the employment tribunal
  • The judgment of the EAT

Article summary

A District Judge is an office-holder but does not, in addition, work under a contract and is therefore not a worker for the purposes of whistleblowing protection under the ERA 1996. EAT: Gilham v Ministry of Justice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

What is an intangible fixed asset?

Part 8 of the Corporation Tax Act 2009 (CTA 2009) is a specific corporation tax regime that applies exclusively to the gains and losses of intangible fixed assets. Note, however, that certain intangible fixed assets are excluded from the regime, see Practice Note: Excluded intangible fixed

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

Related documents:

4 Precedents
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Precedents
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More