A deliberate mistake? (Munford v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)

Published on: 19 January 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Private Client analysis: A recent First-tier Tax Tribunal decision throws up questions over the burden of proof and the meaning of deliberate when assessing whether principal private residence relief has been incorrectly claimed. Andrew Noble, partner at Browne Jacobson LLP, considers the decision in Munford v Revenue and Customs Commissioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

