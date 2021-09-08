LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
A CPR 71 examination should ordinarily be conducted in public (Adare Finance DAC v Yellowstone Capital Management SA)

Published on: 08 September 2021
Dispute Resolution analysis: The principles of open justice apply to an examination before a master or other judge under CPR 71. Even though it is not itself a ‘hearing’ within the meaning of CPR 39, Master Dagnall held that such an examination should generally be held in public. If a judgment debtor wishes the examination to be held in private the onus is on them to show why there should be such a derogation from the principle of open justice. Written by Sandip Patel QC FCIArb, barrister at 33 Bedford Row and managing partner at Aliant, London. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

