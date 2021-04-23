Sign-in Help
A consideration of what constitutes beneficial rateable occupation (PHE v Harlow DC)

Published on: 23 April 2021
Local Government analysis: This High Court decision further clarifies what constitutes beneficial occupation for the purposes of non-domestic rating. The ratepayer was intermittently using a large empty building for fairly minimal storage with the intention of mitigating its liability to unoccupied non-domestic rates on the basis of a scheme first considered in R (Makro Properties Ltd) v Nuneaton & Bedworth BC. The Council was arguing that the minimal storage use of potentially redundant items was not of value to the occupier and so did not meet the third test or ‘ingredient’ of rateable occupation. That argument was rejected by the court: slight use coupled with an intention to occupy is sufficient to constitute rateable occupation. Further, the required intention to occupy is necessarily present in a ratepayer seeking to mitigate its liability by intermittent occupation. Written by Jenny Wigley QC at Landmark Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

