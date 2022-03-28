A case study on how not to dismiss 800 employees

Article summary

Employment analysis: On 17 March 2022, after cancelling a number of ferries that day, P&O Ferries announced by a video recording sent to a large number of its seafaring employees that they were to be dismissed with immediate effect by reason of redundancy. In doing so the company failed to adhere to consultation requirements prior to making staff redundant. Nick Humphreys, a partner at Penningtons Manches Cooper examines the case and the potential implications. or to read the full analysis.