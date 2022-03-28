LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Corporate Crime / Criminal liability / Corporate criminal liability

Legal News

A case study on how not to dismiss 800 employees

Published on: 28 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • A case study on how not to dismiss 800 employees
  • Background
  • Has there been a dismissal?
  • Claims for unpaid ‘wages’ and the right of arrest
  • Claims for unfair dismissal under Part 10 of the Employment Rights Act 1996 (ERA 1996)
  • Claims for a statutory redundancy payment under the ERA 1996, Pt 11
  • Claims for failure to consult with appropriate representatives under collective redundancy consultation requirements under section 188 of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992 (TULR(C)A 1992)
  • What does this mean for P&O?
  • Dismissal on grounds related to union membership or activities under TULR(C)A 1992, s 152
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Employment analysis: On 17 March 2022, after cancelling a number of ferries that day, P&O Ferries announced by a video recording sent to a large number of its seafaring employees that they were to be dismissed with immediate effect by reason of redundancy. In doing so the company failed to adhere to consultation requirements prior to making staff redundant. Nick Humphreys, a partner at Penningtons Manches Cooper examines the case and the potential implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

