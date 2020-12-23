A busy year for international arbitration despite coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: Marked by a global pandemic, closed borders and economic turmoil, 2020 has been a year without parallel for the field of international arbitration. Despite the significant challenges that the year has brought, the arbitral tribunals, organisations and counsel that comprise the international arbitration system have responded with remarkable resilience and adaptability, pressing ahead with virtual negotiations, arguments and evidentiary hearings to ensure the continued availability of efficient arbitral process, even as access to national courts was severely restricted. The flexibility and dedication of all participants in the system have meant that office closures and intermittent lockdowns notwithstanding, the year has brought several important developments to the international arbitration space. Written by Patrick Pearsall and Karthik Reddy, lawyers at Allen & Overy LLP. or to read the full analysis.