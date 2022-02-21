LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
A broader scope to the Russian sanctions regime and its potential ramifications

Published on: 21 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • A broader scope to the Russian sanctions regime and its potential ramifications
  • What changes do these Regulations make and why have they been imposed?
  • What are the practical implications of this development?
  • How do you see this developing?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Sanctions regimes are tools of foreign policy. In February 2022, a statutory instrument was made amending the sanctions regime which applies to Russian owned and controlled entities as part of the UK’s response to tensions in Eastern Europe. Partner, Sarah Klein, and Knowledge Development Lawyer, Gillian Bradbury, of BCLP LLP consider this development. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

