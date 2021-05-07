menu-search
60 UK law firms shut in 2020 by rising insurance costs

Published on: 07 May 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Sixty law firms closed in the UK in 2020 because of their inability to secure professional indemnity insurance after years of rising costs of coverage, a legal accountant said on 6 May 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

