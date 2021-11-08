LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

511-day extension granted to 28-day statutory time limit for bringing challenges to arbitral awards (Minister of Finance (Incorporated) v International Petroleum Investment Company)

Published on: 08 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • 511-day extension granted to 28-day statutory time limit for bringing challenges to arbitral awards (Minister of Finance (Incorporated) v International Petroleum Investment Company)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In what he termed an ‘unusual and special case’ Mr Justice Baker in the Commercial Court granted the extension of time required by the claimants for bringing a serious irregularity arbitration claim under section 68(2) of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996), even though that meant allowing the challenge to be brought some 511 days late against a statutory requirement (absent the grant of an extension) to make such claims within 28 days. The court conceded that this was no doubt an exceptional length of extension to grant but described it as ‘an exceptional decision to meet the justice of an exceptional case’. Written by Colleen Hanley, barrister at Twenty Essex Chambers, London. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

8 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

8 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As