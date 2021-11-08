511-day extension granted to 28-day statutory time limit for bringing challenges to arbitral awards (Minister of Finance (Incorporated) v International Petroleum Investment Company)

Arbitration analysis: In what he termed an ‘unusual and special case’ Mr Justice Baker in the Commercial Court granted the extension of time required by the claimants for bringing a serious irregularity arbitration claim under section 68(2) of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996), even though that meant allowing the challenge to be brought some 511 days late against a statutory requirement (absent the grant of an extension) to make such claims within 28 days. The court conceded that this was no doubt an exceptional length of extension to grant but described it as ‘an exceptional decision to meet the justice of an exceptional case’. Written by Colleen Hanley, barrister at Twenty Essex Chambers, London.
