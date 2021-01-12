2021—a year of intense regulatory activity on net zero policy

Article summary

Energy analysis: The long awaited Energy White Paper, published at the end of last year, has paved the way for a plethora of consultations and policy papers expected to be published during the course of 2021, setting out in more detail the steps required to speed up the UK’s transition to net zero emissions. This will be further boosted in November by the UK’s hosting of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, continuing to maintain the path to net zero under a sharp focus. In this analysis, our Energy PSL Ruth Jaun sets out some of the key net zero policy documents envisaged in the Energy White Paper and expected to be published during the course of 2021, organised by the anticipated time for their delivery. or to read the full analysis.