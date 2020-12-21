Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls / US corporate bribery offences

Legal News

2020 white collar prosecution and enforcement trends

2020 white collar prosecution and enforcement trends
Published on: 21 December 2020
Updated on: 21 December 2020
Published by: Law360
  • 2020 white collar prosecution and enforcement trends
  • Coronavirus
  • President Donald Trump
  • Brady disclosures
  • Healthcare
  • Fraud
  • Public Corruption
  • Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
  • Looking ahead
  • When will the coronavirus pandemic subside enough to allow the criminal justice system to reopen?
    • More...

Article summary

Law360: Despite a precipitous decline in US white collar enforcement and prosecution this year, notable trends included pandemic-related financial fraud, consumer-related False Claims Act violations, open questions on presidential pardons and immunity, and a focus on the government’s so-called Brady obligations, say attorneys at Keker Van Nest. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More