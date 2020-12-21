- 2020 white collar prosecution and enforcement trends
- Coronavirus
- President Donald Trump
- Brady disclosures
- Healthcare
- Fraud
- Public Corruption
- Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
- Looking ahead
- When will the coronavirus pandemic subside enough to allow the criminal justice system to reopen?
- What will the change in the White House mean for white collar criminal enforcement?
- How will Justice Amy Coney Barrett shape the Supreme Court’s white collar criminal jurisprudence?
Article summary
Law360: Despite a precipitous decline in US white collar enforcement and prosecution this year, notable trends included pandemic-related financial fraud, consumer-related False Claims Act violations, open questions on presidential pardons and immunity, and a focus on the government’s so-called Brady obligations, say attorneys at Keker Van Nest.
