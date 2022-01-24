LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

2020 Olympic Games report noted ‘insufficient’ anti-doping knowledge by some members of the CAS ADD

Published on: 24 January 2022
Published by: Law360
  • 2020 Olympic Games report noted ‘insufficient’ anti-doping knowledge by some members of the CAS ADD
  • What is this development about?

Article summary

Law360: In a recent report, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Independent Observer Team noted an ‘insufficient level of anti-doping knowledge’ by some members of the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) Anti-Doping Division (ADD) who sat as arbitrators at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More