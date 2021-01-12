Sign-in Help
Legal News

2020 copyright and trade mark law review

Published on: 12 January 2021
  • Intellectual Property Enterprise Court decision on the effects of Cofemel on copyright jurisprudence in Response Clothing
  • Court of Justice decision concerning copyright protection for shapes necessary to achieve a technical result—Brompton Bicycle
  • Advocate General’s opinion that online platform operators, such as YouTube and Uploaded, are not directly liable for the illegal uploading of protected works by platform users in joined cases YouTube and Cyando
  • Court of Justice decision in Sky v Skykick—where bad faith only exists in respect of some of the goods or services registered, the mark should only be declared invalid as regards to those goods or services
  • Court of Justice decision on storage of goods which infringe trade mark rights, without being aware of that infringement (Coty Germany v Amazon)
  • Court of Justice decision in mk advokaten GbR v MBK Rechtsanwälte GbR—is an entity ‘using’ a trade mark if its infringing advert is being displayed on a third-party forum without their order or control?

Article summary

IP analysis: In a year that was overshadowed by a global pandemic the courts continued to deal with proceedings, conducting hearings and handing down judgments remotely. Joshua Marshall, senior associate at Fieldfisher LLP discusses the most interesting and significant copyright and trade mark cases of 2020.

