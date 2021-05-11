menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Civil fraud

Legal News

1MDB sues Deutsche Bank and others for $US 23bn over scandal

1MDB sues Deutsche Bank and others for $US 23bn over scandal
Published on: 11 May 2021
Published by: Law360
  • 1MDB sues Deutsche Bank and others for $US 23bn over scandal

Article summary

Law360, London: Deutsche Bank and a Citigroup Inc executive are among the targets of nearly two dozen lawsuits filed by Malaysia's 1MDB as the southeast Asian country seeks to recover assets worth more than $US 23bn embezzled from its state investment fund. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Title guarantee and covenants for title

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More