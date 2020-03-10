15 per cent rate of SDLT did not apply (Pensfold v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Pensfold, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that the 15% rate of stamp duty land tax (SDLT) did not apply to an acquisition of a farm. The buyer had the intention of developing the farm into an eco/agritourism venture and this was within paragraph 5B of schedule 4A to the Finance Act 2003 (FA 2003). There was no requirement for the trade to actually be carried out for the relief to apply and the delay to carrying out the project was justified by commercial considerations.
