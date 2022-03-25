142nd Practice Direction update—Damages claims pilot CPR PD 51ZB—in force 4 April 2022

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Master of the Rolls and Parliamentary Under-Secretary for justice have signed into effect the 142nd Practice Direction (PD) update, amending CPR PD 51ZB (Damages Claim Pilot). The amendment comes into force on 4 April 2022.
