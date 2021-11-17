137th Practice Direction Update—in force 12 November 2021

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Master of the Rolls and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Justice have signed the 137th practice direction update, which makes amendments to CPR PD 510 (electronic working pilot scheme), CPR PD 51U (disclosure pilot for the Business and Property Courts) and CPR PD 55C (temporary provisions in relation to possession proceedings). The amendments were published on 16 November 2021 but come into force immediately (as from 12 November 2021).
