134th practice direction update—20 July 2021

Published on: 19 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The 134th practice direction update  makes changes to CPR PD 51R (Online Civil Money Claims Pilot (OCMC)) that come into force on 20 July and provide for certain circumstances in relation to paper responses. The amendments apply in relation to all claims submitted to the court on or after 11 am on Tuesday 20 July 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

