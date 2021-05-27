menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Litigation / Starting a claim

Legal News

132nd Practice Direction update—damages claims pilot scheme introduced under CPR PD 51ZB

132nd Practice Direction update—damages claims pilot scheme introduced under CPR PD 51ZB
Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • 132nd Practice Direction update—damages claims pilot scheme introduced under CPR PD 51ZB
  • What is the pilot scheme and which claims does it apply to?
  • How can I take part in the pilot scheme?

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Master of the Rolls and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Justice have signed the 132nd Practice Direction update, which introduces a new pilot scheme under CPR PD 51ZB. The pilot has been introduced to test an online claims process for County Court damages claims where parties are represented by a legal representative who is registered with the service. Claims are managed using an online portal called the Damages Claims Portal (DCP). Participation in the pilot scheme is, for claimants, initially by invitation only for a select number of firms, but can be used by all defendants in respect of which a claim is issued using the pilot, although there is no obligation on the defendant to use the DCP. Initially the pilot will enable users to issue proceedings, upload particulars of claim, acknowledge receipt of the claim and claim details, file a defence (and extension of time for defence), reply and provide initial case management and hearing information; thereafter, the claim will be transferred out of the DCP and will be managed as if it has been issued under the existing provisions of CPR 7. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More