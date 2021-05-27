132nd Practice Direction update—damages claims pilot scheme introduced under CPR PD 51ZB

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Master of the Rolls and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Justice have signed the 132nd Practice Direction update, which introduces a new pilot scheme under CPR PD 51ZB. The pilot has been introduced to test an online claims process for County Court damages claims where parties are represented by a legal representative who is registered with the service. Claims are managed using an online portal called the Damages Claims Portal (DCP). Participation in the pilot scheme is, for claimants, initially by invitation only for a select number of firms, but can be used by all defendants in respect of which a claim is issued using the pilot, although there is no obligation on the defendant to use the DCP. Initially the pilot will enable users to issue proceedings, upload particulars of claim, acknowledge receipt of the claim and claim details, file a defence (and extension of time for defence), reply and provide initial case management and hearing information; thereafter, the claim will be transferred out of the DCP and will be managed as if it has been issued under the existing provisions of CPR 7. or to read the full analysis.