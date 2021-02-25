Sign-in Help
128th practice direction update—Online civil money claims pilot (CPR PD 51R)

Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Practice direction amendments—changes in force on 25 February 2021

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Master of the Rolls has signed the 128th practice direction update, which makes amendments to the Online civil money claims pilot (CPR PD 51R). The amendments are fairly minor apply in relation to all claims submitted to the court on or after 11 am on 25 February 2021.

