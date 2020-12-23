126th practice direction update—Brexit

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Master of the Rolls and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State have signed the 126th practice direction update, which makes amendments to various practice directions in consequence of the EU Exit and is due to come into force at the same time as the Civil Procedure Rules 1998 (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 which come into force on Implementation (IP) completion day (11 pm on 31 December 2020). The new amendments are minor modifications to ensure, or consequential on changes made to existing EU Exit instruments to ensure, alignment with the Withdrawal Agreement. or to read the full analysis.