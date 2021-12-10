LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

12 percent drop in accessing pensions for the first time despite coronavirus (COVID-19) impact

Published on: 10 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The number of people dipping into their pension pots fell by 12% during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, official figures show, confounding expectations that financial hardship caused by lockdown could prompt a raid on long-term savings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

