12 month time limit for repayment of SDLT where contract annulled after substantial performance (HMRC v Candy)

Published on: 14 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Tax analysis: In HMRC v Candy, the Upper Tribunal (UT) allowed HMRC's appeal and held that an amendment to an stamp duty land tax (SDLT) return to claim a repayment of SDLT when a contract is rescinded or annulled after it has been substantially performed (within section 44(9) of Finance Act 2003 (FA 2003)) must take place within the usual time limit of 12 months from the filing date of the SDLT return.

