Home / Information Law / Data protection / Data breaches, sanctions and enforcement

Legal News

1&1 Telecom, German data watchdog settle on reduced EU GDPR fine

Published on: 21 January 2021
Mlex: 1&1 Telecom and the German federal data-protection authority have both accepted a fine reduction imposed by the Bonn Regional Court last month. A spokesperson for the regulator said that the judgment is now final as further legal complaints have been withdrawn. The court in December 2020 ordered the fine to be reduced to €900,000, from €9.55m.

