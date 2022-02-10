LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
‘Worth the candle’? High Court guidance on low value data protection claims (Stadler v Currys Group)

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Information Law analysis: Mr Stadler brought a claim for damages (including aggravated and exemplary damages) claiming up to £5,000 for misuse of private information (MPI); breach of confidence (BOC); negligence; and breach of data protection law. Mr Stadler also sought an injunction and a declaration. Currys made an application for strike out and/or summary judgment. The judge struck out Mr Stadler’s claim, with the exception of the data protection claim. The court transferred the case to the County Court and commented that the Small Claims Track would be the appropriate track. The case should be read in the broader context of other recent High Court decisions where the High Court has held that low value data protection cases should not be brought in the High Court. Written by Rebecca Keating, barrister at 4 Pump Court. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

