‘Warehousing’ of claims, abuse of process, and the burden of persuasion (Alfozan v Quastel Midgen LLP)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court struck out a claim for abuse of process on the basis that the claimant was guilty of ‘warehousing’ the claim. In spite of the fact that the claimant had provided security for costs the court held that, for a prolonged period from issue, the claimant had held no genuine intention to progress the claim. The court considered the relevance of the claimant’s failure to provide an explanation for the delay and the fact that the claim had been struck out against another defendant. It also addressed the question whether it should impose some lesser sanction than strike-out. Written by James Bickford Smith, barrister at Littleton Chambers. or to read the full analysis.