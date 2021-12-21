'Viable and affordable?'—a proposal to deal with coronavirus (COVID-19) commercial rent arrears—issues for R&I lawyers

Article summary

Restructuring and insolvency analysis: In the summer of 2021, up to £7.5bn of commercial rent arrears remained outstanding despite the UK government encouraging landlords and tenants to resolve disputes and publishing a code of practice. The government has now published its proposal to ringfence coronavirus (COVID-19)-related commercial rent arrears and introduce a process of binding arbitration to settle any outstanding payment disputes. We look at some of the outstanding issues for R&I lawyers. Written by Linton Bloomberg of Weil, Gotshal & Manges (London) LLP. or to read the full analysis.