LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Real estate finance / Financing real estate

Legal News

'Viable and affordable?'—a proposal to deal with coronavirus (COVID-19) commercial rent arrears—issues for R&I lawyers

Published on: 21 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • 'Viable and affordable?'—a proposal to deal with coronavirus (COVID-19) commercial rent arrears—issues for R&I lawyers
  • Background
  • Have concerns been addressed?
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Restructuring and insolvency analysis: In the summer of 2021, up to £7.5bn of commercial rent arrears remained outstanding despite the UK government encouraging landlords and tenants to resolve disputes and publishing a code of practice. The government has now published its proposal to ringfence coronavirus (COVID-19)-related commercial rent arrears and introduce a process of binding arbitration to settle any outstanding payment disputes. We look at some of the outstanding issues for R&I lawyers. Written by Linton Bloomberg of Weil, Gotshal & Manges (London) LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Precedents
View More
3 Q&As
View More
2 Practice notes