‘Unusual and surprising’ ADR clause was unenforceable (Children’s Ark v Kajima Construction)

Published on: 24 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • ‘Unusual and surprising’ ADR clause was unenforceable (Children’s Ark v Kajima Construction)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Was there a condition precedent or mandatory obligation?
  • Was the DRP enforceable?
  • Had CAP complied with the DRP?
  • Did CPR 11(1)(a) or (b) apply?
  • The court’s discretion
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) found that an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) clause in a construction contract imposed a condition precedent to the commencement of litigation. However, the contract failed to provide sufficient details of how the ADR process would work, rendering the clause unenforceable.

Popular documents

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

