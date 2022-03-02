- ‘SWIFT’ consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine—what should financial institutions and companies with ties to Russia do right now?
- 1. What is SWIFT and who owns it?
- 2. What does SWIFT do?
- 3. Is SWIFT required to follow all countries’ sanctions that may bar it from providing services to Russian banks?
- 4. Is SWIFT responsible for ensuring that banks and other financial institutions that use SWIFT services comply with applicable sanctions laws?
- 5. Why does it matter if Russian banks lose access to SWIFT?
- 6. What can companies do right now to prepare for possible sanctions barring Russia from access to SWIFT?
- 7. What can banks and other financial institutions do right now to prepare for possible sanctions barring Russia from access to SWIFT?
Article summary
Financial Services analysis: Partners Leigh Hansson, Lisa Ledbetter, Brett Hillis, Jonathan Marcus, Simon Grieser and associates Ozra Ajizadeh and Tan Albayrak of Reed Smith LLP discuss the SWIFT consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what financial institutions and companies with ties to Russia should do right now from a practical perspective.
