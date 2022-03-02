LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Regulation for banking lawyers / Sanctions

Legal News

‘SWIFT’ consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine—what should financial institutions and companies with ties to Russia do right now?

Published on: 02 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ‘SWIFT’ consequences of Russian invasion of Ukraine—what should financial institutions and companies with ties to Russia do right now?
  • Original news
  • FAQs and answers re SWIFT Russian ban
  • 1. What is SWIFT and who owns it?
  • 2. What does SWIFT do?
  • 3. Is SWIFT required to follow all countries’ sanctions that may bar it from providing services to Russian banks?
  • 4. Is SWIFT responsible for ensuring that banks and other financial institutions that use SWIFT services comply with applicable sanctions laws?
  • 5. Why does it matter if Russian banks lose access to SWIFT?
  • 6. What can companies do right now to prepare for possible sanctions barring Russia from access to SWIFT?
  • 7. What can banks and other financial institutions do right now to prepare for possible sanctions barring Russia from access to SWIFT?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Partners Leigh Hansson, Lisa Ledbetter, Brett Hillis, Jonathan Marcus, Simon Grieser and associates Ozra Ajizadeh and Tan Albayrak of Reed Smith LLP discuss the SWIFT consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what financial institutions and companies with ties to Russia should do right now from a practical perspective. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More