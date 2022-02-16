LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
'Subjects'—their impact in contract formation, charterparty negotiation, and arbitration (DHL v Gemini)

Published on: 16 February 2022
  • 'Subjects'—their impact in contract formation, charterparty negotiation, and arbitration (DHL v Gemini)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Arbitration analysis: Mr Justice Jacobs in the Commercial Court considered a 'subject' provision in a putative fixture requiring 'shipper/receiver's approval'. The court found that the contract would not become binding unless and until charterers lifted the 'subject', and, on the facts, this had never occurred. Accordingly, the tribunal did not have substantive jurisdiction when it determined that charterers had repudiated the charterparty, and the tribunal's award was set aside following a challenge by the claimant charterers under section 67 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996). This decision is important to owners and charterers, but also to any party with an arbitration clause in a contract which is agreed in principle, subject to 'subjects' which have to be lifted before the contract is finalised. It is subject to appeal and an update will be provided in due course. Written by Lianjun Li, partner at Reed Smith Richards Butler, Hong Kong, and Sally-Ann Underhill, partner at Reed Smith LLP, London, who represented the Charterers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

