‘Reset’ UK AML rules to target lawyers, Think Tank says

Published on: 10 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: British authorities must prosecute lawyers who enable money laundering by kleptocrats from post-Soviet republics, a leading foreign affairs think tank said in a report calling for an overhaul of the country’s anti-corruption laws. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

