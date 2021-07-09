(Re Microcredit Ltd v Rosler)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: In rejecting claims of apparent bias the judge found there were insufficient ground to justify the removal of a liquidator. However, the appointment of an additional liquidator was warranted for the limited purpose of considering dispassionately the prospects of an appeal against one creditor’s claim in the liquidation. Written by Chris Brockman, barrister at Enterprise Chambers.
