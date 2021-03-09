Sign-in Help
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

‘Please OIA, may I have some compensation…?’—Review of complaints received by the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education (OIA) by students seeking compensation for lost teaching due to coronavirus (COVID-19)

‘Please OIA, may I have some compensation…?’—Review of complaints received by the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education (OIA) by students seeking compensation for lost teaching due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
Published on: 09 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ‘Please OIA, may I have some compensation…?’—Review of complaints received by the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education (OIA) by students seeking compensation for lost teaching due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Students are consumers
  • Online petitions
  • OIA complaints
  • Complaints not all justified
  • Keeping up to date
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Local Government analysis: ​​In the October article entitled ‘COVID-19—Its Impact on the new Academic year’, it was predicted that there would be a rise in claims against Higher Education establishments for refunds of fees or compensation following lost teaching time and lack of resources attributable to coronavirus (COVID-19). Now over half-way through the 2020/21 academic year, details of complaints published by the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education (OIA) demonstrate the predicted increase in claims. While fee refund claims are likely to be excluded from most Professional Indemnity policies, claims for compensation (including any awards made by the OIA) based upon poor or inadequate teaching are likely to fall to be covered. Giles Tagg and Sarah Hinton of Beale & Co review the most recent OIA decisions, suggesting that insurers may see a rise in these types of complaints over the next few years. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Separation of powers—legislative, executive and judiciary

Source of the doctrine of the separation of powersThe origins of the doctrine are often traced to John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), in which he identified the 'executive' and 'legislative' powers as needing to be separate.‘… it may be too great a temptation to human frailty, apt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More