‘Please OIA, may I have some compensation…?’—Review of complaints received by the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education (OIA) by students seeking compensation for lost teaching due to coronavirus (COVID-19)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: ​​In the October article entitled ‘COVID-19—Its Impact on the new Academic year’, it was predicted that there would be a rise in claims against Higher Education establishments for refunds of fees or compensation following lost teaching time and lack of resources attributable to coronavirus (COVID-19). Now over half-way through the 2020/21 academic year, details of complaints published by the Office of the Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education (OIA) demonstrate the predicted increase in claims. While fee refund claims are likely to be excluded from most Professional Indemnity policies, claims for compensation (including any awards made by the OIA) based upon poor or inadequate teaching are likely to fall to be covered. Giles Tagg and Sarah Hinton of Beale & Co review the most recent OIA decisions, suggesting that insurers may see a rise in these types of complaints over the next few years. or to read the full analysis.