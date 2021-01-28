Sign-in Help
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

‘Personal examination’ and the Mental Health Act 1983—FAQs following Devon Partnership NHS Trust v SSHC

‘Personal examination’ and the Mental Health Act 1983—FAQs following Devon Partnership NHS Trust v SSHC
Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ‘Personal examination’ and the Mental Health Act 1983—FAQs following Devon Partnership NHS Trust v SSHC
  • What did the court find?
  • What should happen now?
  • What about people who have been detained on the basis of remote assessments?
  • Does the judgment have any implications in relation to Second Opinion Appointed Doctors (SOADs)?
  • Does the judgment have any implications for Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS)?
  • What about longer term implications?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Following the handing down of the decision in Devon Partnership NHS Trust v SSHC, Alexander Ruck Keene of 39 Essex Chambers provides general reflections about its practical implications. Further analysis of the decision will be published in the next Mental Capacity Report on the 39 Essex Chambers website. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More