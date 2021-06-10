‘Permission granted in judicial review challenge to antibody test procurement’ (Good Law Project v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care (Defendant) and Abingdon Health (Interested Party))

Article summary

Local Government analysis: In this ex tempore judgment Mr Justice Waksman considered a renewed application for permission to bring judicial review of a decision by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to award contracts to Abingdon Health (the Interested Party) for development, manufacture, and purchase of lateral flow antibody tests. The underlying claim is one of a series of cases brought by the public interest group the ‘Good Law Project’ to challenge contracts awarded by the government at the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic using the truncated procedure under regulation 32 of the Public Contract Regulations 2015 (PCR 2015). The litigation has attracted substantial public attention, in particular in relation to allegations of bias and financial interest. Permission has been granted on four grounds which will proceed to be determined a substantive hearing. Written by Siân McGibbon, barrister at 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square. or to read the full analysis.