menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Public procurement / Contract award and challenges

Legal News

‘Permission granted in judicial review challenge to antibody test procurement’ (Good Law Project v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care (Defendant) and Abingdon Health (Interested Party))

‘Permission granted in judicial review challenge to antibody test procurement’ (Good Law Project v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care (Defendant) and Abingdon Health (Interested Party))
Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ‘Permission granted in judicial review challenge to antibody test procurement’ (Good Law Project v Secretary of State for Health and Social Care (Defendant) and Abingdon Health (Interested Party))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: In this ex tempore judgment Mr Justice Waksman considered a renewed application for permission to bring judicial review of a decision by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to award contracts to Abingdon Health (the Interested Party) for development, manufacture, and purchase of lateral flow antibody tests. The underlying claim is one of a series of cases brought by the public interest group the ‘Good Law Project’ to challenge contracts awarded by the government at the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic using the truncated procedure under regulation 32 of the Public Contract Regulations 2015 (PCR 2015). The litigation has attracted substantial public attention, in particular in relation to allegations of bias and financial interest. Permission has been granted on four grounds which will proceed to be determined a substantive hearing. Written by Siân McGibbon, barrister at 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More