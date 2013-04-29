'Pay-for-delay' and competition law

Competition analysis: The Office of Fair Trading has accused GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) of ‘market abuse’ in paying rivals to delay release of competing treatments. Ravi Mehta of Blackstone Chambers examines details of the case, and its likely impact on lawyers and their clients
