‘No support in statute or authority’ for limiting the decision-maker’s planning judgment (Gladman Developments v SSHCLG)

Gladman Developments Ltd v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government and others [2021] EWCA Civ 104
What are the practical implications of this case?
Gladman Developments is the latest in a line of authorities which emphasises that central planning law analyses and tests do not need to follow one prescribed method: the decision-maker can go about the task in a way that seems suitable in the particular circumstances of the case, provided the statutory duty in PCPA 2004, s 38(6) is properly discharged. As such, the judgment may lessen the enthusiasm for practitioners to present inspectors with countless legal decisions.
The judgment also firmly focuses parties’ minds on the centrality of the local plan. The appeal involving Corby Borough Council shows that this may render a shortfall in the supply of deliverable housing less significant where there are relevant development plan policies that may be weighed against such a shortfall. By way of demonstration, the inspector had assigned moderate weight to benefits of the development and proceeded to conclude as follows:
‘Set against these benefits the appeal scheme would be situated beyond the settlement boundary of Gretton and in the countryside. It would conflict with the development plan’s overarching locational strategy, perpetuate unsustainable travel from a relatively poorly served and inaccessible village and would cause harm to the character and appearance of the area. Having regard to the lack of a five-year housing land supply in the borough the weight to be afforded to this conflict is necessarily reduced. However, having regard to established caselaw, the shortfall in supply is not significant and the Council are, despite a number of setbacks, delays and matters outside of their control actively working and progressing towards its delivery…The policies ultimately seek to promote a plan-led approach to site selection and none of the relevant policies or the strategy support ad-hoc developments on unallocated sites outside of settlement boundaries of anything like the scale proposed. The figure of 120 for the rural areas is likely, in my judgement, to lead towards a distortion of the plan-led strategy…Drawing my conclusions together, the need to boost the supply of housing is not the be all and end all. Although there are clearly a number of benefits…at this point the adverse impacts of granting permission would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits, when assessed against the policies in the Framework, taken as a whole.’
Similarly, the inspector in the Uttlesford District Council appeal had found that although the development of countryside was inevitable to meet housing needs, the harm (ie the adverse impacts of the proposed development and the conflict with the development plan that would arise from these adverse impacts) would be unacceptable and significantly and demonstrably outweigh the proposal’s benefits.
What was the background?
The appellant, Gladman Developments Ltd, had appealed against a decision of Mr Justice Holgate. The appellant argued that decisions taken by two planning inspectors, each of whom had dismissed appeals under section 78 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (TCPA 1990) against two local planning authorities’ (LPAs’) respective refusals of planning permission for significant housing development, constituted errors of law. Specifically, the appellant argued that the inspectors had misinterpreted or unlawfully applied the policy in para 11 of the NPPF.
In both TCPA 1990, s 78 appeals, the so-called tilted balance under para 11d)ii of the NPPF applied because, in either case, Corby Borough Council and Uttlesford District Council had been unable to demonstrate a five-year supply of deliverable housing sites. This meant that the policies most important for determining the application were deemed out-of-date.
The case raised two main, connected, issues:
first, whether a decision-maker, when applying the tilted balance under para 11d)ii, cannot lawfully take into account relevant policies of the development plan, and
second, whether it is necessary for the tilted balance and the duty in PCPA 2004, s 38(6) to be performed as separate and sequential steps in a two-stage approach
A further, less central issue was whether the tilted balance under para 11d)ii excludes the exercise indicated in para 213 of the NPPF, which requires that policies in plans adopted before its publication should be given due weight, ‘according to their degree of consistency with [it]’.
What did the court decide?
The Court of Appeal decided that neither of the two challenges had merit; neither planning inspector had erred in law.
As for the first main issue, the court rejected the argument that, when applying the tilted balance under para 11d)ii, the decision-maker only has to assess the proposal against the relevant policies of the NPPF, not against local plan policies. Case law, including Suffolk Coastal District Council v Hopkins Homes Ltd; Richborough Estates Partnership LLP v Cheshire East Borough Council [2017] UKSC 37, shows that decision-makers are not legally bound to disregard policies of the development plan when applying the tilted balance.
As for the second main issue, the court held that the performance of the duty under PCPA 2004, s 38(6) and the application of the presumption in favour of sustainable development do not constitute separate and sequential stages of decision-making in which the tilted balance under para 11d)ii is carried out as a self-contained exercise. Thus, if the statutory duty can be properly discharged in ‘one all-encompassing stage’ (rather than in two stages, starting with the question of whether a decision to approve the proposal would be in accordance with the development plan and then going on to consider whether material considerations indicate otherwise) that will not be unlawful.
As for the third issue, the court concluded that it follows from its determinations on the first and second issue that the policy in para 213 of the NPPF may properly be taken into account in the balancing exercise under para 11d)ii, and is not, in principle, of relevance only to the weighting of development plan policies under PCPA 2004, s 38(6).
Case details
Court: Court of Appeal of England & Wales, Civil Division
Judges: Sir Keith Lindblom, Senior President of Tribunals, Lady Justice Simler, and Sir Gary Hickinbottom
Date of judgment: 3 February 2021
Dr Christina Lienen is a barrister at Cornerstone Barristers. If you have any questions about membership of LexisPSL’s Case Analysis Expert Panels, please contact caseanalysiscommissioning@lexisnexis.co.uk.