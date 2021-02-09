‘No support in statute or authority’ for limiting the decision-maker’s planning judgment (Gladman Developments v SSHCLG)

Gladman Developments Ltd v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government and others [2021] EWCA Civ 104

What are the practical implications of this case?

Gladman Developments is the latest in a line of authorities which emphasises that central planning law analyses and tests do not need to follow one prescribed method: the decision-maker can go about the task in a way that seems suitable in the particular circumstances of the case, provided the statutory duty in PCPA 2004, s 38(6) is properly discharged. As such, the judgment may lessen the enthusiasm for practitioners to present inspectors with countless legal decisions.

The judgment also firmly focuses parties’ minds on the centrality of the local plan. The appeal involving Corby Borough Council shows that this may render a shortfall in the supply of deliverable housing less significant where there are relevant development plan policies that may be weighed against such a shortfall. By way of demonstration, the inspector had assigned moderate weight to benefits of the development and proceeded to conclude as follows:

‘Set against these benefits the appeal scheme would be situated beyond the settlement boundary of Gretton and in the countryside. It would conflict with the development plan’s overarching locational strategy, perpetuate unsustainable travel from a relatively poorly served and inaccessible village and would cause harm to the character and appearance of the area. Having regard to the lack of a five-year housing land supply in the borough the weight to be afforded to this conflict is necessarily reduced. However, having regard to established caselaw, the shortfall in supply is not significant and the Council are, despite a number of setbacks, delays and matters outside of their control actively working and progressing towards its delivery…The policies ultimately seek to promote a plan-led approach to site selection and none of the relevant policies or the strategy support ad-hoc developments on unallocated sites outside of settlement boundaries of anything like the scale proposed. The figure of 120 for the rural areas is likely, in my judgement, to lead towards a distortion of the plan-led strategy…Drawing my conclusions together, the need to boost the supply of housing is not the be all and end all. Although there are clearly a number of benefits…at this point the adverse impacts of granting permission would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits, when assessed against the policies in the Framework, taken as a whole.’

Similarly, the inspector in the Uttlesford District Council appeal had found that although the development of countryside was inevitable to meet housing needs, the harm (ie the adverse impacts of the proposed development and the conflict with the development plan that would arise from these adverse impacts) would be unacceptable and significantly and demonstrably outweigh the proposal’s benefits.