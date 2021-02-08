Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Residential tenancies / Assured and assured shorthold tenancies

Legal News

‘No DSS’ policy declared unlawful (Tyler v Paul Carr Estate Agents)

‘No DSS’ policy declared unlawful (Tyler v Paul Carr Estate Agents)
Published on: 08 February 2021
Updated on: 08 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ‘No DSS’ policy declared unlawful (Tyler v Paul Carr Estate Agents)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: Following a trial in the County Court at Birmingham, Her Honour Judge Stacey declared that a letting agent which had rejected a prospective tenancy applicant because he was on benefits had committed unlawful indirect discrimination on the grounds of disability. The claimant, Mr Tyler, was awarded £6,000 in damages plus interest together with his costs on an indemnity basis. Written by Tessa Buchanan, barrister at Garden Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Q&As
View More