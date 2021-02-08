‘No DSS’ policy declared unlawful (Tyler v Paul Carr Estate Agents)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: Following a trial in the County Court at Birmingham, Her Honour Judge Stacey declared that a letting agent which had rejected a prospective tenancy applicant because he was on benefits had committed unlawful indirect discrimination on the grounds of disability. The claimant, Mr Tyler, was awarded £6,000 in damages plus interest together with his costs on an indemnity basis. Written by Tessa Buchanan, barrister at Garden Court Chambers. or to read the full analysis.