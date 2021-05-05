Sign-in Help
Home / Local Government / Key developments and materials / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

‘Meetings’ under Local Government Act 1972 must be in person post-Coronavirus (Hertfordshire County Council and others v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)

‘Meetings’ under Local Government Act 1972 must be in person post-Coronavirus (Hertfordshire County Council and others v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)
Published on: 05 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ‘Meetings’ under Local Government Act 1972 must be in person post-Coronavirus (Hertfordshire County Council and others v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Forum of statutory meetings under LGA 1972, Sch 12
  • Statutory interpretation (more broadly)
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Schedule 12 of the Local Government Act 1972 (LGA 1972) could not be read to allow statutory meetings to take place remotely following the date when the emergency coronavirus (COVID-19) provisions lapsed (7 May 2021). In particular it could not be given an ‘updating construction’ to allow for new factual ways of achieving Parliament’s purpose in enacting it. Refinements, clarifications and safeguards concerning remote meetings present in subsequent legislation also illustrated that they were not contained within the provisions of LGA 1972 itself and could not be read into it. Written by Adam Heppinstall QC, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More