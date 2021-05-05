‘Meetings’ under Local Government Act 1972 must be in person post-Coronavirus (Hertfordshire County Council and others v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Schedule 12 of the Local Government Act 1972 (LGA 1972) could not be read to allow statutory meetings to take place remotely following the date when the emergency coronavirus (COVID-19) provisions lapsed (7 May 2021). In particular it could not be given an ‘updating construction’ to allow for new factual ways of achieving Parliament’s purpose in enacting it. Refinements, clarifications and safeguards concerning remote meetings present in subsequent legislation also illustrated that they were not contained within the provisions of LGA 1972 itself and could not be read into it. Written by Adam Heppinstall QC, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or to read the full analysis.