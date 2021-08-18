menu-search
Legal News

‘Manifestly inappropriate’ test applies to final warnings in capability dismissal cases too (Fallahi v TWI)

Published on: 18 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ‘Manifestly inappropriate’ test applies to final warnings in capability dismissal cases too (Fallahi v TWI)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: In a capability unfair dismissal case, if a claimant asks an employment tribunal to re-evaluate the merits of a final warning, the tribunal should only do so where that warning was 'manifestly inappropriate', and should otherwise accept the warning's validity. That rule applies in capability cases as well as misconduct cases, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal.

