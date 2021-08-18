‘Manifestly inappropriate’ test applies to final warnings in capability dismissal cases too (Fallahi v TWI)

Employment analysis: In a capability unfair dismissal case, if a claimant asks an employment tribunal to re-evaluate the merits of a final warning, the tribunal should only do so where that warning was ‘manifestly inappropriate’, and should otherwise accept the warning’s validity. That rule applies in capability cases as well as misconduct cases, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal.
