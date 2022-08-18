‘Limited to what is strictly necessary’—Court of Justice of the European Union circumscribes use of passenger name records (Ligue des Droit Humans)

Article summary

EU Law analysis: Passenger name records (PNR) contain all the information about a passenger’s travel requirements necessary to enable reservations to be processed by an air carrier. In a significant and detailed judgment, the Court of Justice considered the validity and interpretation of the PNR Directive, which provides for the collection and processing of that data by Member States, for the purposes of investigating and prosecuting terrorist offences and serious crime. The court stopped short of finding the PNR Directive incompatible with privacy rights under the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. However, recognising the potentially serious interference with those rights posed by the Directive, the court determined that the exercise of powers under it must be limited to what is ‘strictly necessary’ to combat terrorism and serious crime. Member States thus face stringent requirements in relation to the purpose, method and timescale for any PNR data processing. Written by Robbie Stern, barrister at Matrix Chambers. or to read the full analysis.