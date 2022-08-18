LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / EU fundamentals / EU rights and policies

Legal News

‘Limited to what is strictly necessary’—Court of Justice of the European Union circumscribes use of passenger name records (Ligue des Droit Humans)

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • ‘Limited to what is strictly necessary’—Court of Justice of the European Union circumscribes use of passenger name records (Ligue des Droit Humans)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Validity of the Directive under the Charter
  • Application of the GDPR
  • Case details

Article summary

EU Law analysis: Passenger name records (PNR) contain all the information about a passenger’s travel requirements necessary to enable reservations to be processed by an air carrier. In a significant and detailed judgment, the Court of Justice considered the validity and interpretation of the PNR Directive, which provides for the collection and processing of that data by Member States, for the purposes of investigating and prosecuting terrorist offences and serious crime. The court stopped short of finding the PNR Directive incompatible with privacy rights under the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. However, recognising the potentially serious interference with those rights posed by the Directive, the court determined that the exercise of powers under it must be limited to what is ‘strictly necessary’ to combat terrorism and serious crime. Member States thus face stringent requirements in relation to the purpose, method and timescale for any PNR data processing. Written by Robbie Stern, barrister at Matrix Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More