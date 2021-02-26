Sign-in Help
‘Half-baked’ property transaction not trading (Foundation Partners v HMRC)

Published on: 26 February 2021
Tax analysis: In Foundation Partners (GP) v HMRC [2021] UKFTT 18 (TC), the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) found that the appellant, Foundation Partners, (Foundation) had not been trading and therefore disallowed the trading loss claimed in the partnership tax return.

