'Green lease' terms in lease renewal proceedings under the LTA 1954

Property Disputes analysis: Mark Barley, Partner at Womble Bond Dickinson discusses the case of Clipper Logistics plc v Scottish Equitable plc, in which the County Court considered the approach to be taken to 'green lease' terms in lease renewal proceedings under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, specifically in respect of amending the alterations clause to prevent, rectify and/or indemnify against any adverse impact on the energy performance certificate (EPC) rating. While it is not binding precedent, the decision is indicative of the approach the courts may take on this type of issue. or to read the full analysis.