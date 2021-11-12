LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
‘Failure to Remove’ claims in the High Court—the appeals in HXA v Surrey County Council and YXA v Wolverhampton City Council

Published on: 12 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Local Government analysis: The trickle of court decisions seeking to apply the decision of the Supreme Court in N v Poole BC [2019] UKSC 25 continues. On 8 November 2021, Mrs Justice Stacey handed down her long-awaited decision in HXA v Surrey County Council and YXA (a protected party by his litigation friend, the Official Solicitor) v Wolverhampton City Council on the appeals from the decisions of Deputy Master Bagot QC in HXA v Surrey CC [2021] EWHC 250 (QB) and Master Dagnall in YXA v Wolverhampton CC [2021] EWHC 1444 (QB). She dismissed the claimants’ appeals, upholding the striking out of the claims in negligence brought by them against social services authorities. Paul Stagg of 1 Chancery Lane considers the decision. Stagg has analysed in previous articles the first instance decisions in HXA and YXA. The decision in YXA was handed down in the same week as the decision in Mrs Justice Lambert in DFX v Coventry CC [2021] EWHC 1382 (QB) which is discussed in a further article written by Katie Ayres. Together, the decisions of Lambert J and Stacey J address and reject a number of the arguments which have been advanced by claimants in favour of the imposition of duties of care in ‘failure to remove’ cases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

