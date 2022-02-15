‘Everyone In’ pandemic response is not ‘prescriptive policy guidance’ (R (on the application of ZLL) v Minister for Housing, Communities, and Local Government)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The claimant sought judicial review of the defendant’s unpublished policy of ending and/or curtailing the ‘Everyone In’ scheme adopted in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, claiming inconsistency with its publicly stated position that the policy remained ongoing. Mr Justice Fordham dismissed the claim, concluding that although ‘Everyone In’ had public law consequences in that a local authority was required to have regard to it when considering the exercise of discretionary powers to provide emergency accommodation in individual cases, the defendant’s formulation of the policy had been ‘elusive, fluid, and ambiguous’ and did not amount to ‘prescriptive policy guidance’. Consequently, the public law duties of conformity and publication were not triggered. Written by Siân McGibbon, barrister at 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square. or to read the full analysis.