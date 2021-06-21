(Electronic Communications Code—Contested Terms (MSV Agreements and Indemnity Provisions) (EE & Hutchison v Hackney LBC)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: In settling a dispute as to the appropriate terms of an interim code agreement for a multi-skilled visit (MSV) to survey a central London residential tower block, the Upper Tribunal (UT) rejected the landowner’s contentions that the agreement should impose a wide-ranging obligation on the operators to indemnify the landowner absolutely against any and all losses, costs, expenses etc. arising from the agreement and the exercise of the rights sought. The UT accepted the arguments for the operators and limited the scope of the indemnity clause to indemnify the landowner against third party claims only. Written by James Tipler, barrister at Falcon Chambers and counsel for the operators in the claim. or to read the full analysis.