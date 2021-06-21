menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Electronic Communications / Electronic Communications

Legal News

(Electronic Communications Code—Contested Terms (MSV Agreements and Indemnity Provisions) (EE & Hutchison v Hackney LBC)

(Electronic Communications Code—Contested Terms (MSV Agreements and Indemnity Provisions) (EE & Hutchison v Hackney LBC)
Published on: 21 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • (Electronic Communications Code—Contested Terms (MSV Agreements and Indemnity Provisions) (EE & Hutchison v Hackney LBC)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: In settling a dispute as to the appropriate terms of an interim code agreement for a multi-skilled visit (MSV) to survey a central London residential tower block, the Upper Tribunal (UT) rejected the landowner’s contentions that the agreement should impose a wide-ranging obligation on the operators to indemnify the landowner absolutely against any and all losses, costs, expenses etc. arising from the agreement and the exercise of the rights sought. The UT accepted the arguments for the operators and limited the scope of the indemnity clause to indemnify the landowner against third party claims only. Written by James Tipler, barrister at Falcon Chambers and counsel for the operators in the claim. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More