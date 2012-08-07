'Development' includes Environmental Impact Assessment projects

Applications for judicial review of planning decisions in relation to environmental impact assessment (EIA) were allowed. The local authority took too narrow an approach to the meaning of ‘development’ within s 55 TCPA. As the units constituted ‘development’, the authority had to consider whether an EIA was required.
