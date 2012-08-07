Sign-in Help
'Development' includes Environmental Impact Assessment projects

Published on: 07 August 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Poultry units could constitute ‘buildings’ in the context of s 55 TCPA
  • Poultry units were ‘development’ for the purposes of the EIA Directive
  • Inadequate screening opinion

Article summary

Applications for judicial review of planning decisions in relation to environmental impact assessment (EIA) were allowed. The local authority took too narrow an approach to the meaning of ‘development’ within s 55 TCPA. As the units constituted ‘development’, the authority had to consider whether an EIA was required. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

