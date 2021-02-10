Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Case management / Court's case management powers

Legal News

‘Cut-off’ dates and recovery of advertising costs in group litigation (Weaver v British Airways plc)

‘Cut-off’ dates and recovery of advertising costs in group litigation (Weaver v British Airways plc)
Published on: 10 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ‘Cut-off’ dates and recovery of advertising costs in group litigation (Weaver v British Airways plc)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Cut-off date
  • Advertising costs
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Mr Justice Saini’s judgment considered two discrete issues, whether to extend the cut-off period for claimants to be able to join the group register which the parties had previously agreed by consent; and whether the claimants’ costs of advertising the claim were recoverable. Saini J confirmed that the decision of whether to impose, maintain or vary the cut-off date, was a pragmatic case management decision to be guided by the overriding objective. If the furtherance of the overriding objective would justify a variation, the previous agreement would not present a hurdle to varying the order. A balance would need to be struck between enabling access to justice for the claimants and BA having certainty of the claim they would face. In striking that balance a further two-month extension was ordered. Saini J confirmed, as per the decision of Motto v Trafigura that advertising costs were considered an overhead and not recoverable. Written by Mark Holloway, costs lawyer, at Paragon Costs Solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More